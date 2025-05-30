Travel Smarter, Safer, and With Peace of Mind – NAGICO Launches New and Improved Travel Insurance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Travel plans don’t always go as planned but with NAGICO’s Travel Insurance – NAGICO TravelWise, you can explore the world with confidence. Our upgraded travel protection is designed to be simple, flexible, and packed with comprehensive benefits to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

Whether you're setting off for business, adventure, or a well-earned getaway, NAGICO TravelWise has you covered for the duration of your journey.

“Travel today is more unpredictable than ever, and we know how frustrating that can be,” said JeanLouis Edouard, Senior Underwriting Manager at NAGICO Insurances. “That’s why we’ve reimagined our travel insurance to be more customer-focused, tech-friendly, and ready for real-life travel mishaps.”

Customers can select the coverage (Elite, Premium or Preferred) which best fit their travel needs and their budget. Some of the benefits you will access include Flight Cancellation, Interruptions and Delays, Lost Luggage and/or Personal Belongings, Accident and Sickness Medical Expense Reimbursement while travelling, Accidental Death Coverage and Emergency Repatriation, to name a few.

Best of all, policies can be purchased any time before your trip begins, making it easy to plan in advance, or secure last-minute coverage and enjoy total peace of mind.

Available now at mf-nagico-travel, NAGICO TravelWise is open to all St. Maarten residents. So, whether you're island hopping or heading halfway across the globe, travel wise, travel covered, travel with NAGICO.