Tribute Troupe Hosts 6th Heartfelt Fundraiser for Freegan Food Foundation: A Celebration of Love, Music, and Generosity | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Tribute Troupe, a dynamic ensemble dedicated to fostering community spirit through the arts, is thrilled to announce their upcoming fundraiser in support of FREEGAN FOUNDATION. This special event promises an afternoon filled with love, music, and delectable food, all for a noble cause.



Scheduled for March 24th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at the prestigious black box theater of National Institute of Arts (NIA), this gathering aims to raise awareness and funds for Freegan Foundation's initiatives. The Foundation is renowned for its commitment to combating food waste and addressing food insecurity in our communities.



Attendees can anticipate an unforgettable experience with captivating guest performances, including sets by acclaimed artists DJ and Joost, Coco Nova, Ayan Farah, Naomi Janelle, and Tyreke. Their talent and passion promise to elevate the event, creating an atmosphere brimming with joy and unity.



In addition to the soul-stirring performances, guests will indulge in a delectable array of culinary delights, prepared with love by DJ and Joost, ensuring that hearts and stomachs are equally nourished throughout the afternoon.



For those interested in attending or making reservations, please contact +17215807174 through WhatsApp messages only. A donation of $40 is kindly requested, with all proceeds directly benefiting Freegan Foundation's vital work in our community.



Join Tribute Troupe and Freegan Foundation on March 24th for an afternoon of love, music, great food and philanthropy. Together, let's make a difference and spread the warmth of compassion far and wide.