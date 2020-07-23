Tropical Storm Gonzalo a Reminder to Review Boat Ready Hurricane Season Preparatory Plans | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The seventh named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed this week in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean island chain.

It is a clear reminder once again that all have to be prepared. According to forecasters, this is the earliest 7th named storm to form on record and is the first tropical cyclone to develop in the tropics this season.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to pass the Windward Islands (a portion of the southern Lesser Antilles) over the weekend as a hurricane and poses no threat to Sint Maarten.

Boat owners are being advised by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) to once again review their hurricane preparatory plans, so they can be ready to take action in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming peak months of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season which is a little more than three weeks away.

ODM is requesting mariners to make special preparations to stay with friends or in a hotel and not to remain on their vessel during the passing of a hurricane while moored in the Simpson Bay Lagoon or Oyster Pond.

ODM is also calling on the marine community and service providers who have a direct relationship with mariners to also remind their clients about seeking safe shelter/mooring in the event of a storm/hurricane strike upon the country.

For general information about preparing prior to a storm/hurricane strike, visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared this hurricane season!

