Tropical Storm Warning discontinued. Thursday regular business day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued as of 5.00AM. Today, Thursday is a regular business day for the private sector.

Government services will also resume as normal and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Rodolphe Samuel, stated on Thursday that the scheduled examinations will continue.

Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said early Thursday morning that the weather system which passed Sint Maarten on Wednesday has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias but poses no immediate threat to the island, however the population should continue to monitor and remain vigilant while going about your day as rainfall is expected.

At 5.00AM the storm was located more than 300 miles west southwest of Sint Maarten and continues to move further away.

Some rainfall bands from the system could continue to bring periodic showers accompanied with gusty winds and possible thunderstorms throughout the day.

Flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls along hillsides are still possible as some showers may be moderate to heavy, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Motorists should exercise caution when driving and should proceed with caution when driving through flooded streets, and the small craft advisory remains in effect.

