Truth Be Told Podcast Launches Season 2 with Powerful Live Panel Honoring Women for Women’s Month | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of the Truth Be Told Podcast opened with a powerful live panel discussion in celebration of Women’s Month, under the empowering theme “Boss Lady Balance.”

Hosted by the dynamic duo Stephania Prescod and Milinne D. Gumbs, the episode featured three inspiring women making meaningful contributions within the community: Endene Edouard-D’Haiti, Linda Dorival Gardener, and Suzy Thervil.

The discussion explored the realities many women face while balancing multiple roles as professionals, mothers, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Through honest dialogue and personal experiences, the panelists shared stories of resilience, growth, and determination, offering an authentic perspective on pursuing success while maintaining family, purpose, and personal wellbeing.

The live session created an intimate atmosphere of empowerment and connection, leaving the audience inspired by the strength, wisdom, and candid conversations shared throughout the evening.

The Truth Be Told Podcast team extends sincere thanks to the members of the public who attended the live recording and to the wider community for their continued support of the podcast’s mission to spark meaningful conversations and amplify authentic voices.

Special thanks are also extended to TV15 for partnering with the podcast and helping bring these impactful discussions to a broader audience.

Viewers can tune in to Truth Be Told Podcast every Sunday at 6:00 PM on YouTube and Facebook via the “Truth Be Told SXM” channels, and now also Sunday at 2:30 PM on TV15.

As Season 2 unfolds, Truth Be Told will continue providing a platform for honest conversations, powerful stories, and voices that inspire the community.

About Truth Be Told Podcast

Truth Be Told Podcast is a St. Maarten–based talk show that creates a platform for open and meaningful discussions on social issues, culture, and everyday experiences. Through candid conversations and diverse voices, the podcast aims to inform, inspire, and connect the community.