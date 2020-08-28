Two additional police officers test positive for the Covid-19 virus | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In an effort to continuously maintain transparency with the community, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the community of St.Maarten that two more officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The colleagues have since been isolated and members of their team, who were in close contact, have been placed in self-quarantine.

The KPSM protocols previously set in place have been followed and the building where the officers were working was immediately disinfected/sanitized. Both colleagues who tested positive are doing reasonably well considering the circumstances in which they find themselves at the moment.

The colleagues who were in close contact with the two officers who tested positive were promptly informed and swiftly quarantined, according to the CPS protocols. They have been asked to monitor themselves for the upcoming two weeks and call CPS should any symptoms develop.

The colleague who previously tested positive on August 17th, 2020 is still currently in the final isolation stages. The officers who worked closely with him, who were also quarantined, according to the CPS protocols, fortunately, are not showing any symptoms and will be back at work shortly. The health of KPSM staff is the number one priority, as we need to be in good health to continue to serve the community, the police said in their Friday statement.

The management team of the KPSM would like to reiterate to the general public that it is imperative they continue to be vigilant, no one is immune from contracting the virus. Please adhere to the social distancing measures set in place, your health, as well as the health of others around you are at stake. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33238:two-additional-police-officers-test-positive-for-the-covid-19-virus&Itemid=504