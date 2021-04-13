Two arrested after attempted robbery on Tuesday afternoon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) – On April 13 at around 5.00pm, officers on patrol from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), were informed that a male suspect attempted to rob a store on the A.T. Illidge road.

After the failed attempt, the suspect entered a waiting vehicle and drove in the direction of Cul de Sac. The vehicle was later spotted by a police patrol in the St. Peters and the driver was ordered to stop the car.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested on the spot and transported to the Police Station where they were incarcerated for further questioning. (KPSM)