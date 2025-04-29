Two Arrested Following Firearm Threat Incident in “Over the Bank” Area | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received a report of a firearm threat in the area of “Over the Bank.” The suspect vehicle, described as a blue Renault carry-van, was reported to have fled the scene.

Multiple police patrols were immediately dispatched to the area. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle traveling along Sucker Garden Road. The van was stopped and searched.

During the vehicle inspection, officers discovered a firearm and ammunition inside. Two male suspects occupying the van were arrested on the spot and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they are currently being held for further investigation.

The firearm and ammunition were confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to addressing incidents involving illegal firearms and ensuring the safety of all residents.