Two Arrested in ATV Incident and Ensuing Brawl in Front of Belvedere Voting Station | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating an incident that occurred in front of the Belvedere Voting Station involving the reckless driving of several individuals on two ATVs. The incident not only posed a threat to the safety of persons in the area but also disrupted the peaceful voting process.

On January 11, 2023, after 02:00 PM, a group of ATV riders was observed engaging in reckless driving behavior in the vicinity of the Belvedere Voting Station. Their actions endangered pedestrians and voters alike, prompting concern from a bystander who attempted to address the situation.

Unfortunately, this attempt to communicate with the ATV riders resulted in a heated argument, escalating into a full-fledged fight between the riders and the concerned individual.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is aware of a video circulating on the internet capturing the incident, and our officers are actively investigating the matter.

Police have later apprehended the two individuals operating the ATVs involved in the altercation. The arrests were made at approximately 17:15. Now identified, these suspects will be dealt with according to the full extent of the law.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten will not tolerate such reckless and disruptive behavior, especially in the proximity of a polling station where citizens exercise their right to vote in a peaceful environment.