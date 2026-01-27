Two Arrests Made on Monday in Ongoing Major Crime Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - As part of an intensified and ongoing effort to combat serious and organized crime, detectives of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested two suspects on Monday, January 27, 2026, on Madrid Road in the Dutch Quarter.

One of the suspects, identified by the initials E.E.R., is suspected of involvement in multiple violent incidents, including an attempted murder related to a shooting that occurred on November 20, 2024, at Kimsha Beach. This suspect is also suspected of involvement in a second shooting incident that took place on November 30, 2024, in the vicinity of a well-known nightclub on Welfare Road.

Further investigations indicate that E.E.R. may also be connected to an incident in Defiance on January 20, 2025, during which two firearms were discovered and confiscated. Information gathered thus far suggests that the suspect is possibly part of an organized criminal group. He was arrested and transported to the police station, where he is currently being held for questioning.

The second suspect, identified by the initials R.R.P., who also resides on Madrid Road, was arrested in connection with the transportation of firearms and narcotics and is likewise suspected of being involved in organized criminal activities.

This investigation is being led by the Major Crime Unit of KPSM and remains ongoing. KPSM emphasizes that its detectives will continue to follow all leads, wherever they may lead and regardless of the individuals involved, as part of its commitment to dismantling criminal networks and safeguarding the community.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available and when operationally appropriate.