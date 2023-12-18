Two Art Saves Lives Students to Participate in the Julliard Dance Experience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Art Saves Lives Foundation (ASLF) is pleased to announce that two students have been selected to attend the Julliard Dance Experience in January 2024.



INDISU Dance Theater student, Surya Rachel Bille and Shee’Raelle David who trains with Temps Danses in St. Martin will embark upon a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the Julliard Dance Experience at the prestigious Julliard School in New York City.



Both 13-year-old Bille and 12-year-old David will travel to New York with all their expenses paid thanks to generous supporters of the annual ASLF dance intensive held each summer in St. Maarten.



“Art Saves Lives Foundation is extremely grateful to Juilliard for the Financial Aid for both Shee’Raelle David and Surya Rachel Bille. LemonDrop Cove LLC for the funding for the three roundtrip tickets for students and a parent chaperone to travel to New York. Thank you ASLF teaching artists Jacquelyn Scafidi Allsopp and Nicole Baker Luftig for their donation of accommodations at the Sheraton New York where the students will stay for the duration of time as they attend the Julliard Dance Experience in January,” stated Arts Saves Lives Foundation Founder and President Nicole DeWeever.



The president also expressed gratitude to ASL teaching artist Alicia Graf Mack, and Dean of Dance at the Julliard School for continuing to champion the work of the foundation and its dancers.



“I am deeply appreciative of Alicia who was one of our first ballet teaching artists when we began the summer program. Her continued commitment to helping the foundation and dancers from the Caribbean is unmatched and this new opportunity for our young dancers will be life changing,” DeWeever added.



The Julliard Dance Experience offers intermediate and advanced dancers ages 10 to 18 an insider’s look at the renowned school’s dance program. They will be able to take technique classes including ballet, contemporary, improvisation, and hip-hop with the Dance Division’s faculty, alumni, and students.



More than 200 dancers are expected to participate in the experience.



Throughout the day, dancers will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with current Juilliard Dance students to learn more about pursuing dance in higher education and about the life of a Juilliard dancer.



The Julliard Dance Experience is slated for January 14, 2024, in New York City.



Alicia Graf Mack (AGM Photo)

Art Saves Lives Summer Intensive alumni Surya Rachel Bille is heading to the Julliard Dance Experience in January 2024. (ASL Photo)

12-year-old Shee’Raelle David is heading to the Julliard Dance Experience in January 2024. (ASL Photo)