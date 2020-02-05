Two from Sint Maarten Qualify to Compete in World’s Fastest Pizza Maker Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Two Domino’s team members have qualified to compete for the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker Competition to be held in Mexico City, Mexico this week. Andrina Ollivierre and Shereese Andrew both achieved judged qualifying times in a local competition that placed them as amongst the fastest pizza makers in the world.

Competitors must make three perfect large pizzas starting with unformed dough balls, then applying pizza sauce, cheese and then; a pepperoni topped pizza, a mushroom pizza, and a cheese pizza in the fastest time possible.

Penalty time is added back on for over or under-portioning of ingredients and no pizza can pass the judging line until it is deemed sellable. Prior to leaving for Mexico, both Andrina and Shereese had been practicing to ease their nerves and shave some seconds off their times here and there.

Both have been clocking in times around 1 minute and 20 seconds with penalty time added. As always, no “sellable” practice pizzas went to waste, but were always delivered and donated to various organizations.

The two will be representing Country St. Maarten and departed Monday for Mexico City and have orientation, practice, and a team building cultural activity today. Wednesday there will be the competition which will see the final 18 competitors in the America’s Region compete for the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker title.

The winner and possibly second place depending on the time will Represent the America’s region in Las Vegas in May for a change to be crowned “World’s Fastest Pizza Maker”, a title that comes with a prize of $5,000, a trophy, and countless television interviews and if often broadcast on ESPN networks.

“I am so very proud of Andrina and Shereese for qualifying and being amongst the best and fastest pizza makers in the world,” said John Caputo, the local Domino’s franchisee.

“I know that their passion for the Domino’s brand has got them this far and there is no limit to what they can achieve as these two literally have pizza sauce running though their veins! To be able to make 3 perfect pizzas from scratch in just over a minute is incredible and I am confident that they both will do well and will certainly make St. Maarten very proud while in Mexico,” John continued to say.

Further updates as to the results of the event and hopefully a link to be able to live stream it will be shared via the local and social medias.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29618:two-from-sint-maarten-qualify-to-compete-in-world’s-fastest-pizza-maker-competition&Itemid=450