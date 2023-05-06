Two Lifeless Bodies Found at Guana Bay on Saturday morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GUANA BAY) – Two lifeless bodies have been found at Guana Bay which is located on the Northeastern side of the country.

At approximately 6:30 AM on Saturday morning, the Police Central Dispatch received a call about a lifeless body in the water. Several police patrols were sent to the location.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCA) was also requested to be at the scene. The DCCA patrol vessel retrieved the body from the water.

Police later discovered a second body of a male on Guana Bay Beach.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the identity of the persons found as well as cause of death.