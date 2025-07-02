Two Men and One Female Arrested Early Wednesday in Major Firearms Seizure in Joint Operation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) - In the early morning hours of July 2nd, 2025, at the request of our French counterparts and under the direct leadership of the investigating judge, members of the Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), supported by the Arrest Team, carried out a house search and arrested three individuals, one female and two males in the Maho area.

The individuals arrested have the following initials and ages: A.K.G-F (22), K.G-F (15), and M.M. (26).

The request from the French authorities was in relation to a murder that took place on the French side of the island, as well as firearm possession.

During the house search, three handguns, two automatic rifles, ammunition, a large sum of money, and a quantity of marijuana were found and confiscated.

The three individuals are currently being held at the police station for questioning and will later be placed in detention. One of the suspects is expected to be extradited to the French side of the island.

KPSM continues to work closely with international and regional law enforcement partners to combat cross-border crime and ensure the safety and security of the community.