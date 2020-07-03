Two more arrests made during general traffic controls for stolen vehicles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In a continuous effort to suppress the rapid upward climb of vehicle theft, the Sint Maarten Police Force patrols made another arrest on Wednesday July 1st and today Friday July 3rd of a person’s driving a stolen vehicle, police announced on Friday evening.

On Wednesday 1st July, the patrols conducted a general traffic control on the A.Th. Illidge Road around 9:30 pm. Officers stopped a white Daihatsu Terios and requested the valid documentation of the vehicle from the driver.

It was immediately apparent to the officers that the VIN numbers of the vehicle had been tampered with. Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials C.P.C. was immediately arrested and brought to the police station for further questioning.

In the subsequent arrest, the police patrols conducted another traffic control early Friday morning at approximately 1:30 on the L.B. Scott Road. The patrols stopped a Hyundai Grand i-10.

The officers again requested the documentation of the vehicle and the driver was also unable to provide the proper documentation. The driver of this vehicle was also arrested and brought in for further questioning.

Both vehicles were confiscated and brought to the police station in Philipsburg.

After being questioned the suspect was incarcerated pending further investigations. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32347:two-more-arrests-made-during-general-traffic-controls-for-stolen-vehicles&Itemid=450