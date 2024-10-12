Two motorcycle riders die in early Saturday morning accident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – At about 5:00 AM on Saturday October 12, the Police Central Dispatch received several calls concerning an accident on the A. Th. Illidge Road in front of a supermarket where a motorcycle rider crashed into a NV GEBE Meter House.

Police patrols and the Ambulance service were dispatched to the location where they encountered a male and female laying on the ground severely injured and a black motorcycle next to them.

Both victims had passed away at the scene of the accident due to their injuries.

The Traffic Department arrived on the scene and is investigating what transpired.