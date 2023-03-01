TWO NEW FIRE TRUCKS TO OFFER ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FOR PJIAE N.V. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Following an acceptance handing over in Austria from March 6 through 9, 2023, the Airport’s Rescue and Firefighters (R&FF) will acquire two (2) new fire trucks for emergency response at the aerodrome of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The safety vehicles are part of Management’s strategic plan to further enhance its operations. At present, PJIA has two (2) trucks, which served a lifespan of fifteen (15) years.

"The Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 is the fire truck of the future," disclosed Manilo Penijn, Airport Chief of the Rescue and Firefighters. "Built from the ground up using the most advanced technologies, the Panther is one of the safest models in the industry for our firefighters and airport environment. Airport’s Management opted for this European model which boasts of a high level of maneuverability, innovative safety features, and is fully networked.

Similar fire trucks are already being utilized by the Rescue and Firefighters of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla, therefore our local firefighters traveled over for some hands-on training. Next up will be the start of the construction of the Rescue and Firefighter’s building,” summarized Chief Manilo.

The features of the fire trucks make the Rosenbuaer Panther 6x6 one of the most modern emergency vehicles on the market and set an entirely new standard within the fire response industry.