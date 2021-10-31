Two Police officers arrested in ongoing investigation by National Detectives | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Two members of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM were arrested by the National Detectives on 30 October and 31 October 2021.

The investigation against the officers V.M. and I.W. is being carried out by the National Detectives. The officers have been suspended from KPSM.

This investigation was initiated following an official complaint lodged with police.

KPSM launched an initial investigation in the complaint.

After the preliminary investigations, there were indications that police officers could been involved. The decision was made to assess the situation and following discussions with the Prosecutor's Office, the case was turned over to the National Detectives [in Dutch: Landsrecherche].

By doing so, the management of KPSM clearly states that the organization structure and processes are sufficiently capable of identifying wrongdoing by its members and this with an effort to be able to build and keep the community's trust.

KPSM views these arrests as regrettable and is committed to course of justice. This incident should not mar the good reputation of KPSM officers who continue to protect and serve the community of Sint Maarten. KPSM has no further comments on this matter. (KPSM)