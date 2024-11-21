Two Scooters Collide on Welfare Road Resulting in Three Injuries | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - In the early hours of Thursday, November 21, 2024, at approximately 12:30 AM, Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic accident involving two scooters on Welfare Road. Several police patrols and emergency personnel were dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two scooter riders had collided while overtaking several vehicles on the road. The preliminary investigation indicates that one scooter was coming from the direction of Simpson Bay, while the other, carrying a passenger, was heading from the Kruythoff Roundabout towards Simpson-Bay. Both scooters were reportedly attempting to pass vehicles when the accident took place.

Ambulance personnel who were promptly dispatched to the location, attended to the injured at the scene before transporting all three victims to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Following an update from the Traffic Department of the KPSM, it was confirmed that none of the victims sustained serious injuries. However, the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.

The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a stern warning to scooter riders about their reckless and irresponsible behavior on the roads. Overtaking unsafely, performing stunts, and disregarding traffic laws are not only illegal but endanger the lives of everyone on the road. These actions have caused numerous accidents, including this recent collision.

Riders who continue to engage in these dangerous behaviors risk serious injury, death, or causing harm to others.