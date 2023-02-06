Two suspects apprehended after second cross-border car chase | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - For the second time in the past weeks personnel of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) assisted the French police with a pursuit that started from Marigot to the Dutch side.

On the early morning of Saturday, February 04, 2023 around 4:30 a.m., Central Dispatch received a report from the French police that they were engaged in a pursuit that went

across Causeway towards Maho.

Several police patrols were sent to Maho to assist the French police. Upon arrival in Mullet Bay they encountered the French Police with a Blue Grand I-10.

It appeared that the French were trying to stop a blue Hyundai Grand I-10 as it was entering Marigot.

Upon seeing the police, the driver of the blue I-10 decided to change direction and hereafter drove back towards the Bellveau border.

French police initiated a pursuit that ended in the Mullet-Bay area as the driver of the Grand I-10 struck a large stone along the side of the road. Both the male driver and the female passenger were arrested and during a control of the car two firearms were recovered.

Suspects should take note that the working relationship between the French side Police and Sint Maarten police forces is very strong and they are working together to protect the overall safety of Sint Maarten/Saint Martin.