Two Suspects Apprehended in Connection with Attempted Car Theft in Point Blanche | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in an attempted car theft during the early hours of March 12, 2025.

At approximately 04:00 AM, the Police Central Dispatch received a report regarding a dark-colored vehicle exhibiting suspicious behavior in the vicinity of a hotel in Point Blanche. Further intelligence indicated that an individual, dressed entirely in black, had exited the vehicle and was observed inspecting multiple parked cars in the hotel’s parking lot.

In response to this report, multiple police patrol units were immediately dispatched to the area. Following a thorough search, officers located and intercepted the suspicious vehicle. During a routine inspection of the vehicle and its occupants, law enforcement officers discovered specialized tools and electronic devices commonly utilized in car theft operations. Furthermore, one of the suspects had previously been arrested in connection with a separate car theft case in recent weeks.

Both individuals were promptly detained and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for further questioning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Preventative Measures to Avoid Car Theft

The KPSM urges all vehicle owners and members of the public to exercise caution and implement preventative measures to reduce the risk of car theft. These measures include:

Always locking your vehicle and ensuring all windows are fully closed when leaving your car unattended.

Parking in well-lit, secure areas, preferably in locations equipped with surveillance cameras.

Installing anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, alarm systems, or GPS tracking systems.

Remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity to the police by calling 911 or the nearest police station.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to ensuring public safety and preventing criminal activity. We encourage residents and visitors to work together with law enforcement by staying alert and reporting any suspicious behavior immediately.