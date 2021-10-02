Two suspects arrested for lewd acts with a minor and rape | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Department of Youth and Morals has arrested two suspects in connection with two ongoing investigations that occurred over the past months.

On September 28, 2021, a male suspect with initials H. St. A. was arrested in relation to lewd conduct he committed with a minor. He’s in custody pending further investigation.

The second suspect with initials A.M.J.M. was arrested on September 30, 2021, for a rape that occurred about a month ago. He is also held pending further investigation. (KPSM)