Tyrell Pantophlet (PLAEX) to present at SMILE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) announced the participation of Tyrell Pantophlet, as one of its speakers at the 27th – 28th of October St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE).

St. Maarten born Pantophlet is the founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of PLAEX, a waste management technology company. He was dubbed by Sprout Magazine one of the most promising ’25 talented under 25s’ and won a prize from CSU, a large waste management company that became PLAEX’s partner.

St. Maartener Pantophlet amongst others studied at the University of Twente, Polytechnic University of Catalonia (Spain) and the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium). He started PLAEX as a student in Twente.

SMILE 2023 will be the fourth physical iteration. Taking place on October 27th and 28th, 2023, SMILE will provide a platform for industry leaders to explore innovative and sustainable solutions, hosted at the University of Saint Martin, whilst networking in the process. SMILE 2023’s main theme will be “Making Your Business Future Proof”.

Next to Pantophlet, speakers will be James Ellsmoor of Islands Innovation (Portugal), former Chief Technology Officer of President Obama, Meghan Smith, and Susan Alzner of the United Nations (Both US).

Pantophlet’s PLAEX created Garby, an intelligent waste bin that separates and collects waste streams separately within seconds. PLAEX’s bins are more effectively in waste stream separation than its human counterparts, saving both money and nature in the process. PLAEX machines deal with the vast waste streams of Dutch football stadiums, a key client sector for the company.

Part of his motivation is to create innovations to improve waste streams from challenges he witnessed in his country of birth. “It has always been my dream to create opportunities and solutions helping contribute to a better Sint Maarten. As my products are now crossing borders in Europe, doing a presentation on St. Maarten of what I have achieved seems like a logical next step”.

SMILE would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to its 2023 supporters: Grant Thornton St. Maarten; Dynaf SXM, The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS); the Bureau of Intellectual Property; and the University of St. Martin for supporting SMILE’s fourth edition.

Over the upcoming months, more confirmed speakers will be revealed at the event website www.smilesintmaarten.com.

Those organizations wanting to take part in either pre-events or the main event or as a supporter can be subscribed without cost to the SMILE mailing list via events@shta.com or by calling +1-721- 542-0108.