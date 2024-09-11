Tyson Beauperthuy wins his weight class at the University World Title wrestling in Brazil | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/BRAZIL - Sint Maarten descendant Tyson Beauperthuy – the great grandson of the deceased Charles Daniel Beauperthuy - captured the 2024 FISU RIO World University Championships in beach wrestling in Brazil on Sunday September 8, 2024.

FISU World University Championship Beach Sports took place from September 2nd to 8th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Almost 1,000 people were accredited, and the expectation was to welcome people from 40 countries. Beach volleyball, beach soccer, beach handball and beach wrestling were all part of the sports schedule.

Tyson represented the U.S. as he currently attends Doane University in Crete Nebraska. The event comes around every two years for University Athletes.

Tyson remains thankful and dedicated to his wrestling competition. Family members back home on the Caribbean Island Sint Maarten are very proud of his achievements and him wish continued success.