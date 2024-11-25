Tzu Chi donates 18 laptops, and breakfast program for a year to MLK | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has again thrown its support behind education in a major way by donating eighteen laptops to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School (MLK) as well as supporting the school’s breakfast programme for a year.

The donation was made during a ceremony at the school on Thursday, November 21.

The foundation decided to donate the 18 laptops and support the breakfast programme after the school informed the foundation that its laptops had been stolen during a burglary at the Dr. Alma Fleming Educational Care Center, where some MLK classes are temporarily located.

MLK School Manager Hubert Duffis told the foundation in a letter dated October 28, 2024, that during the break in on August 15 and 16, a total of 25 iPads, 4 laptops, printers and other items were stolen. Duffis said in the letter that pupils were “really suffering” the loss of the items, which enhanced their learning experience and requested the foundation’s support in donating devices that can be used in the classrooms.

The school also asked the foundation to support its breakfast programme . A total of 41 pupils enrolled in the programme benefit from it daily by having something to eat. “At times, it’s difficult for us to manage due to lack of supplies and the school does not have much means of income, which jeopardises the success of the programme,” Duffis said in the letter.

A number of items were given for the breakfast programme during the donation ceremony including 6 cans of Cream of Wheat; 12 jars of jam; six Quaker Oats; six jars of peanut butter; 24 pack of Club Social biscuits; 2 large cans of powdered Frisian Flag Milk Powder and 2 cans of Ovaltine.

Additionally, Tzu Chi will provide freshly baked warm bread and/or baguettes and pastries such as donuts or cupcakes and/or coconut drops daily to the school starting today, Monday November 25.

During the donation ceremony, Duffis thanked the foundation for the generous support. “This donation of laptops and breakfast programme is very much needed and it’s going to be very much used by our students as well,” Duffis said.

Deputy School Manager Teacher Marlin said the school was robbed on two occasions and the donation of the items were greatly appreciated. She stressed that the support of the breakfast programme is also positive as the breakfast will energize pupils and once a child is energized, their ability to learn is enhanced.

Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung said the foundation was grateful to be able to assist the school and the continued education of its pupils.