Tzu Chi donates to 160 families in last 2025 Cul De Sac relief distribution | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation provided food and essential items to 160 families, which is expected to benefit approximately 480 individuals, during its 27th and final Cul De Sac relief distribution of 2025 on December 28.

This marks over two years and four months of continuous monthly support to the Cul De Sac community. The distribution took place at the Tzu Chi Center in Cul De Sac, where families received 160 bags of Love Rice (10 kg each), 160 bottles of cooking oil (1 liter each), 320 packs of dry peas (1 lb each), 320 packs of pasta (1 lb each), and 160 cans of Christmas butter cookies.

Twenty-eight volunteers participated, including two Commissioners, six training Commissioners, seven training volunteers, and thirteen community volunteers, reflecting strong teamwork, training outcomes, and community involvement.

Despite personal hardships, recipients returned US $266.70 in Bamboo Bank donations, demonstrating gratitude and a spirit of giving back. Several recipients shared personal stories, including a Haitian woman whose husband recently underwent a foot amputation, leaving the family without income, and local seniors who expressed appreciation for Tzu Chi’s long-term service.

A Spanish recipient shared that he had been receiving assistance for several months and hoped Tzu Chi could continue helping him and others in St. Maarten.

New volunteer Ms. Susana, inspired during a Tzu Chi reunion on December 14, joined the relief activity as a photographer and videographer. She reflected that giving back nourishes the soul and was deeply moved by the gratitude and generosity shown by recipients despite their own hardships.

Volunteers also shared personal reflections during the programme. Sister Carolina spoke about the teaching of Master Cheng Yen, explaining that obstacles are like rocks being thrown at us and that moving forward with purpose prevents repeated suffering.

Sister Lorene shared that before encountering Tzu Chi, she often felt hungry, and through Dharma teachings, she realized her hunger was spiritual rather than physical, learning to understand what she truly needed in life.

In 2025, Tzu Chi distributed a total of 1,775 bags of rice, 1,775 bottles of cooking oil, 2,188 packs of pasta, 2,188 packs of dry peas, and 160 cans of Christmas butter cookies. Over the year, 306 volunteers assisted 1,934 families, reaching 6,135 individuals.

As the final Cul De Sac relief distribution of 2025 concluded, many recipients expressed hope that Tzu Chi would continue supporting the community in 2026.

The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to carefully evaluate and continue providing compassionate and meaningful assistance in the coming year.