Tzu Chi raises $5,601 for Jamaica hurricane relief, container of goods shipped | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Small donations from across St. Maarten raised a total of US$5,601.47 to support relief efforts in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, which struck the island on October 28, 2025, through a public fundraising initiative led by the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation St. Maarten.

From November 1 to December 11, 2025, Tzu Chi volunteers collected donations in supermarkets, on streets, and in public areas, encouraging residents to give according to their means. The funds were used directly and transparently to support official relief efforts in coordination with the Jamaica Consulate in St. Maarten.

The donations enabled the purchase of two pallets of essential food supplies valued at US $4,540, including 210 bags of brown rice weighing 10 pounds each, 204 bottles of cooking oil measuring 32 ounces each, 400 packs of pasta weighing 500 grams each, and 420 packs of dried beans. In addition to food assistance, volunteers provided manpower to help the Jamaica Consulate sort and pack donated clothing for shipment.

Funds were also used to cover the full shipping cost of a relief container carrying donated items to Jamaica, with US $2,926.38 paid directly to ensure timely delivery.

Although the container has already been shipped, Tzu Chi St. Maarten said relief efforts are continuing as families in severely affected areas of Jamaica, particularly those connected to Jamaican volunteers in St. Maarten, are still facing housing damage, food shortages, and the loss of basic household items.

Tzu Chi St. Maarten continues to engage the community as additional needs are identified. The Foundation said even modest contributions can make a meaningful difference. “Tzu Chi connects compassion with action,” shared a volunteer. “When many people give a little, together we can accomplish something truly meaningful.”

The foundation expressed gratitude to the public, volunteers, and partners whose support made the relief effort possible, noting that what began as small donations resulted in food supplies, shipped aid, and support for families rebuilding their lives in Jamaica.