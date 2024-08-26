Tzu Chi sends two 20ft containers of essential food items to St. Vincent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The St Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation has come to the aid of hundreds of families in St Vincent and the Grenadines, who were affected by the passing of Hurricane Beryl on July 1.

On August 21, and August 22, 2024, the foundation shipped out two 20ft containers both containing US $54,375 worth of essential food items to help families in need in wake of the hurricane.

The first container left St Maarten on August 21, for mainland St. Vincent and the second container left on August 22 destined for Union Island, in St Vincent. The two containers contain a combined total of 1,000 bags of rice; 500 bags of flour; 4,000 packs of pasta; 2,000 packs of dried peas; 1,000 bags of brown sugar; 2,000 bottles of cooking oil; 1,000 bags of soap powder; 1,000 plastic basins and1,000 bottles of drinking water. The containers are expected to arrive at their destinations on August 27.

Tzu Chi was originally planning to send two 40ft containers to St Vincent as well as two for Grenada, but several obstacles delayed the initiative. On Saturday, August 17, 2024, about 30 selfless volunteers gave their time to begin packing the large quantities of food items in the two containers.

Due to the severity of the damage to Union Island, the Government of St. Vincent transported many disaster victims from Union island to a shelter in the mainland. One of the 20ft containers will therefore be for residents who were transported to the shelter in the mainland and the other will go to Union Island for residents who remained behind.

Each family will receive one 10kg bag of Love Rice from Tzu Chi Taiwan, one 25lb bag of flour, four 1lb packs of pasta; four 1lb packs of dried peas; one 2kg packs of brown sugar, two 1kg bottles of cooking oil; six 1litre bottles of drinking water; one 1kg bag of soap powder and one plastic basin.

Tzu Chi Foundation St Maarten Commissioner Sandra Cheung is happy that the foundation is able to assist. “The world is small. We are deeply grateful to be living on this small island of St. Maarten. We have the opportunity to meet different kinds of people coming from different countries. We all have the same direction and the same mind with one goal - to help the needy,” said Cheung.

“We left our country for a better life and through Tzu Chi, we can help our own country with our two hands and return our goodness to our homeland.”

Several St Maarten-based, St. Vincent natives were part of this project. St Vincent native Nolie Roberts, age 75, who has been living in St Maarten for many years, was happy to be involved in the operation to help her native land. The energetic senior citizen quietly does her part and cooperates however and wherever she can. She started out receiving assistance from Tzu Chi after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and is now happy to be able to pay it forward.

As a single mother Sister Theona, faces many challenges, but she perseveres through the hurdles and instead of worrying or wasting her time, she decided to put her efforts to good use by helping Tzu Chi carry out its missions of helping others. This one was special to her heart as it was helping hurricane victims in their time of need.

Another volunteer, who has been familiar with Tzu Chi for more than ten years, is heartened and joyful being able to help in the relief effort. Originally from St Lucia, the volunteer said Tzu Chi not just helps others, but also teaches you how to interact with others with love and care.

Upon arrival to St Vincent, Tzu Chi volunteers will participate in the relief distribution on the spot in mainland St. Vincent as well as in Union Island. Tzu Chi is currently busy with a 40-foot container to help those affected by Hurricane Beryl in Carriacou, Grenada. The foundation is awaiting approval from the Spice Isle to transport the container.

Cheung is grateful to all those who assisted. She thanked officials and volunteers in St Maarten and St Vincent for helping make this major relief effort possible.