U 2 Can Move Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Week-Long Festivities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - U 2 Can Move is excited to announce its 13th anniversary, marked by a week-long program of activities centered around the organization's core mission.

Founded in 2012 by Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescott Williams, who currently serves as the President of Parliament, U 2 Can Move was created to provide an accessible platform primarily for female civil servants, encouraging engagement in movement through dance and exercise.

"Sitting for long periods can be detrimental," MP Williams would often remind participants, highlighting the importance of remaining active.

Over the years, the organization has significantly expanded, welcoming women of all ages and backgrounds into the initiative. U 2 Can Move offers dance and fitness classes four times a week in a warm atmosphere of camaraderie and enjoyment, dedicated to fostering personal well-being without the accompanying stress.

Understanding that movement is essential to a healthy lifestyle, U 2 Can Move collaborates with various organizations to advocate for women's health and wellness. In addition to regular activities, walkathons, micro local markets, and informative health lectures have become mainstays of the program. From this vision, our sister organization, U 2 Can Move Curacao, was born.

A proud ambassador of local cultural traditions, MP Wescott has not only led this initiative but has also inspired U 2 Can Move members to participate in the national cultural parade, celebrating their heritage together.

Our core focus areas encompass wellness, health, movement, culture, and micro-entrepreneurship.

The anniversary celebrations will kick off on Monday, May 5th, with a Zumba dance fitness class at the L.B. Scot Sports Auditorium, beginning at 5:30 PM.

The week’s agenda will also include regular dance fitness classes on Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 PM at the John Larmonie Center, followed by a thought-provoking health lecture on Thursday at 7 PM, also at the John Larmonie Center.

On Friday, everyone is invited to Boardwalk Night, featuring the “Zumbaton of Light,” where we honor all Sistas. Don’t miss out—get your tickets and join us in dance, holding your light for a Sister—any Sister!

Saturday, May 10th, will start with a revitalizing morning stretch and meditation session, and we will conclude the week with a church service on Sunday, followed by a special Mother’s Day brunch.

All members of the public are warmly invited to participate in these events, particularly the Light for A Sister Zumbathon on Friday. Tickets will be available starting Monday, May 5th. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to join us in celebrating movement, health, and community!

For further information, persons can call or WhatsApp, Mrs. Cherrelyn Jermain on mobile no. 721 5226988 or Mrs. Niviela Daniel on no. 721 5506631.