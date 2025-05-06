U 2 Can Move Health and Wellness Lecture takes place this Thursday, May 8th at USM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As U 2 Can Move continues its week of events in celebration of its 13th anniversary, the general public is invited to join us for an informative health and wellness lecture. We are excited to present a panel of three professionals who will delve into crucial health topics, including:

Managing Diabetes

Understanding Cholesterol Levels

Blood Pressure Insights

Menopause Awareness and Mental Health.

The lecture is scheduled for Thursday, May 8th at 7 pm. The organizers are asking your attention for a change in venue. The lecture will now be held at the University of St. Martin, Room 202.

The panel consists of Dr. Tasheena Thomas, Registered Dietitian Jeshneila Carti and wellness coach Mrs. Lucia Hodge.

These experts will shed light on the significant health issues that affect both men and women, with a special focus on menopause. Many persons associate menopause only with aging and post-childbearing , however perimenopausal symptoms can also affect our physical and emotional wellbeing. This often places women in a position where they have to navigate physical and emotional changes alongside their day-to-day responsibilities, impacting not just their health but also their relationships with spouses, partners, children and others who may be unaware of the emotional and psychological toll these changes can take.

We will explore how lifestyle modifications—including regular exercise and adopting a healthy diet— can serve as effective coping strategies for managing menopausal symptoms. Our aim is to empower attendees with knowledge that fosters understanding of self and support within families. “It’s not only a women’s thing.”

Join us on Thursday for engaging discussions led by health professionals and a Q&A session to address personal concerns.

Come and receive tips on exercise routines beneficial for managing these health issues.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and share experiences in a supportive environment. For more information and updates about the event, follow us on Facebook.

U 2 Can Move encourages community engagement in adopting healthier lifestyles. We look forward to welcoming you to this vital conversation!