UD to the Shareholder of NV GEBE: “act now!” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – “Was last Friday’s meeting of parliament regarding GEBE a foreboding of things to come?” is what the United Democrat (UD) faction is wondering, according to a press release issued by the party’s leader Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams on Sunday.

That meeting was one requested seven months ago and questions asked nearly two months ago. More answers are still to come, but in the meantime, another government-owned company drama seems to be unfolding, the party statement hints at.

UD MP Wescot elucidates: “Not quite the same, but these developments at GEBE are reminiscent of the PJIA saga that played out over a period of several months, without the shareholder exerting its authority to bring the matter under control.”

The consequences of that inaction by the government of St. Maarten are plain for all to see, the UD party said on Sunday.

MP Wescot: “Now the government is scrambling to do some damage control, while the people anxiously await the outcome.”

As the MP has asserted several times before, she again emphasizes: “Whether it was rightful or wrongful what Knops did, does not help our situation at this time. The government had to realize that the cat-and-mouse game it played with the SXM Princess Juliana international airport was going to catch up with the SXM government at some point. That has happened now!”

And back to GEBE, like in the airport case, while a lot is played out via the media, we can’t assume to know the whole story or all the stories for that matter, the party statement says.

“This has nothing to do with “arm’s length” or (un)due processes, but all to do with taking charge of an issue that could boomerang….again.”

The MP opines: “Tranquility and trust in our government companies are of utmost importance for the companies’ workers , their clients and other relevant stakeholders. Responsible for that trust and tranquility are the shareholder, the supervisory board of directors and the management board, together. If there are cracks in that top, the government has to act and act swiftly.”

Concluding, “Our advice is simple: take charge, don’t delay. The ultimate shareholder, the government of St. Maarten needs to step in and bring parties back in line, based on the corporate structure of the company and the alignment of the vision for the country’s electricity company.”