UN Resident Coordinator Conducts First Official Visit to Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The United Nations (UN) is forging a stronger partnership with Sint Maarten following a successful visit by the UN Resident Coordinator for Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, and Trinidad and Tobago, Joanna Kazana. Over two productive days, from September 30 to October 1, 2024, Kazana engaged with key stakeholders, including the Prime Minister, the Council of Ministers, Secretary Generals, UN agencies, and civil society, to explore how the UN can enhance its support for Sint Maarten’s development.

This visit, organized by the Department of Foreign Relations, marked a significant milestone as Kazana officially assumed her role in Sint Maarten by presenting her credentials to the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina.

During her engagements, Kazana listened to Sint Maarten’s leadership outline the nation’s top priorities—ranging from economic recovery and healthcare to tourism, infrastructure, and governance. She also detailed the Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF 2022–2026), through which UN agencies can provide focused support to help Sint Maarten achieve its development goals. Sint Maarten is already a signatory to the framework, which is aimed at facilitating tailored interventions that align with national objectives.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, reflecting on the visit, stated, “This partnership with the UN comes at a crucial time for Sint Maarten. We are not just focused on recovery; we are charting a course toward sustainable growth and resilience. The collaboration with the UN will provide us with the strategic resources and expertise needed to address our most pressing challenges—from climate resilience to governance reform—ensuring no citizen is left behind.”

He further added, “We welcome the UN’s multi-sectoral approach, and I am confident that this renewed partnership will accelerate our efforts to rebuild and thrive, especially as we continue to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Irma and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

UN Resident Coordinator Joanna Kazana emphasized the importance of resilience and inclusive growth in her discussions, noting the UN’s commitment to long-term partnerships. “The UN stands ready to support Sint Maarten’s journey toward a sustainable and prosperous future. Our goal is to ensure that every person in Sint Maarten, particularly the most vulnerable, benefits from the positive transformation we aim to achieve together.”

Cameron Wathey, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations, called the visit a pivotal moment for collaboration: “This visit marks the dawn of a more strategic and dynamic relationship between Sint Maarten and the UN. Together, we are laying the foundation for a future where international support is directly aligned with our national priorities, enabling Sint Maarten to overcome its challenges and build a sustainable, inclusive future for all.”

The next phase in this growing partnership will be the development of a Country Implementation Plan (CIP), which will act as a detailed roadmap for the UN’s engagement in Sint Maarten over the coming years. The CIP will ensure that all UN interventions are in lockstep with Sint Maarten’s national priorities, maximizing the impact of this collaboration.

As the visit concluded, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a deepened collaboration, with the UN’s integrated approach set to bring tangible and far-reaching benefits to Sint Maarten. This partnership is poised to deliver meaningful, lasting change across key sectors, fostering a more resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Sint Maarten.