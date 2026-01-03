UN says US operation in Venezuela Constitutes a Dangerous Precedent. Rules of International Law Not Respected | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

CARIBBEAN/UN - The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s (Ed Saturday, January 3, 2026) United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region, the UN SG said in a statement on Saturday morning January 3, 2026.

Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent.

The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.