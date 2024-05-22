Under the New leadership Ottley UPP Party is ready to lead | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In response to recent political developments and Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina's decision to invoke Article 59 of the Constitution, the United People's Party (UPP) has announced its readiness to contest in the upcoming snap elections on July 18, with a fresh new look, under new leadership.

"We are ready and still going up" the release said one day after the snap elections were announced in St. Maarten.

The call for early elections comes just four (4) months after the last parliamentary elections, following Member of Parliament Kevin Maingrette's withdrawal of support from the URSM/DP/PFP/NOW Coalition. According to the release, Dr Mercelina's decision is being criticized, mainly after he painted a bleak picture of St. Maarten's financial situation, even claiming the country is bankrupt, whilst in the same press briefing he announced his decision to invoke Article 59 which will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands. "Despite these challenges, the UP Party, under the dynamic leadership of MP Omar Ottley, is prepared to step up and lead St. Maarten towards a brighter future," the UPP Board stated.

"While the UP Party does not support the reasoning given by Dr Mercelina to subject the people of St. Maarten to another election so soon after January 11, we are ready," said MP Omar Ottley. "We are prepared to take on the responsibility of leading St. Maarten back to prosperity."

Dr Mercelina has faced significant criticism from his own coalition partners and former candidates of his political party for his lack of leadership and failure to secure the swearing-in of two nominated ministers. His inability to form a complete Council of Ministers and not sticking to the coalition's governing program has led to a breakdown in trust and support. These failures have resulted in Dr Mercelina calling for snap elections as a last-ditch effort to regain power.

Despite the political turmoil, the UP Party remains focused on the future. "Dr Mercelina's failure to fulfil his commitments and his coalition's dissatisfaction with his leadership has led us to this point. You will hear attempts to blame others for the decision he made, but the fact is that he had options and made his choice.

The UP Party is committed to presenting a strong, capable team of candidates dedicated to improving St. Maarten. "We are excited to introduce our new candidates and showcase our plans for driving economic growth, improving governance, and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens," Ottley said. We believe in St. Maarten's potential and are determined to steer our nation towards a prosperous and sustainable future."

As the elections approach, the UP Party invites all citizens to join in its journey towards building a revitalized and prosperous St. Maarten. "Together, we can overcome the challenges we face and build a brighter future for our beautiful island," concluded Ottley. "The United People's Party is ready, and we are confident that with the support of the people, we can achieve great things."