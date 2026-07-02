UNESCO Celebrates Young Artists at 2026 Wire Bending Exhibition and Certificate Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO successfully hosted the 2026 Wire Bending Exhibition and Certificate Ceremony from June 15–19, 2026, recognizing the creativity and achievements of students participating in the UNESCO Wire Bending Program.

The week-long event was held at participating schools, including St. Dominic Primary School, St. Joseph Primary School, Oranje Primary School, MAC (Browlia Maillard Campus), and Sr. Borgia Primary School.

The program seeks to preserve and promote wire bending as an important element of St. Martin's intangible cultural heritage by introducing students to this traditional craft. Another key objective is to encourage the development and appreciation of local craftsmanship among young people.

Several distinguished guests attended the ceremonies throughout the week, including the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport; L. Aventurin-Hodge, Executive Director of the Foundation Catholic Education; Rodney Richardson, Acting Head of the Department of Culture; Juliana Hodge-Shipley, General Liberal Arts and Education Division Head of the University of St. Martin, and other invited guests.

UNESCO Secretary General Marcellia Henry emphasized that the program aims to develop craftsmanship skills among young people while safeguarding an important cultural tradition.

"Wire bending is an important element of St. Martin's intangible cultural heritage. By encouraging students to learn this traditional craft, we ensure that the skills, knowledge, and cultural value associated with it are passed on to future generations," she stated.

The exhibitions featured student-created wire art and remained on display throughout each day, allowing students, teachers, parents, and community members to view and appreciate the works. At the conclusion of each exhibition, students were presented with their completed pieces to keep as a lasting reminder of their creativity, achievement, and learning experience.

At each ceremony, every participant received a Certificate of Participation in recognition of their dedication, creativity, and successful completion of the program.

The Wire Bending Program began as a pilot project at the MAC (Browlia Maillard Campus) After-School Program on November 30, 2018, before expanding to Oranje Community School on January 4, 2019. Since then, it has grown to reach students at several schools across the island.

Instruction was provided by experienced local wire artists Mr. Lambert Holder and Mr. Kenrick La Touche, whose expertise has been instrumental in preserving and passing on this unique art form to the next generation.

The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO extends its sincere appreciation to the participating schools, school managers, teachers, students, parents, and instructors for their continued support and commitment to safeguarding St. Martin's intangible cultural heritage.

Through the Wire Bending Program, UNESCO continues to inspire young artists while ensuring that this treasured cultural tradition is preserved for future generations.

Students sharing and discussing how the work of art was created.

St. Dominic Primary School Exhibition

Wire Bending Exhibition and Certificate Ceremony at Sr. Borgia School