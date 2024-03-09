UNESCO IOC Welcomes Tadzio Bervoets as Chair of the Ocean Decade Task Force for Latin America and the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO is pleased to announce the appointment of Tadzio Bervoets, a renowned conservation professional from Sint Maarten, as the new Chairman of the IOC’s Ocean Decade Task Force for Latin America and the Caribbean. This significant appointment underscores the Task Force's commitment to enhancing marine science and conservation efforts across the region.

The IOC, with its 150 Member States, spearheads global cooperation in marine science, ocean services, and capacity building to support sustainable ocean management. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the IOC operates through its regional subsidiary, IOCARIBE, fostering international collaboration and coordinating crucial research and development initiatives in the Tropical Americas and the Caribbean.

Bervoets brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role. As Chair, he will guide the Task Force in its mission to harness ocean science for the sustainable development of the region, reinforcing the significance of marine research and the application of scientific knowledge in policy-making and management practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Bervoets said, "I am honored to lead the Ocean Decade Task Force for Latin America and the Caribbean at this pivotal time. Our oceans are invaluable assets, and it is imperative that we understand and protect them to ensure a sustainable future for all. Together, with the support of IOC Member States and our regional partners, we will strive to advance marine science, foster collaboration, and facilitate impactful initiatives that benefit our oceans and coastal communities."

Under the auspices of IOCARIBE, the Task Force will continue to engage with various stakeholders, including UN agencies, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, scientific institutions, and Member States, to promote regional and global ocean science initiatives. This collaborative approach aims to enhance scientific knowledge, inform policy decisions, and support the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources in the region.

The dedication of IOCARIBE and the Task Force to advancing oceanographic science and fostering regional cooperation marks a significant step toward achieving the goals of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). With Mr. Bervoets at the helm, the Task Force is poised to make substantial contributions to the understanding and stewardship of our shared ocean heritage.

For more information, please visit https://iocaribe.ioc-unesco.org/en