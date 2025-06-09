UNESCO Sint Maarten Donates 100 Copies of Kim Saves the Ocean to Local Schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In a move to promote environmental awareness and literacy in schools, UNESCO Sint Maarten has donated 100 copies of Kim Saves the Ocean to six of its affiliated schools. This initiative was timed to coincide with World Environment Day on June 5 and World Ocean Day on June 6, reinforcing both land-based and ocean-based sustainability education.

Books were delivered to Sr. Borgia School, St. Joseph School, and Oranje School in Philipsburg, as well as MAC John A. Gumbs Campus in Betty’s Estate, MAC Browlia Maillard Campus in St. Johns, and St. Dominic Primary School in South Reward. Each school received copies of Kim Saves the Ocean to support their environmental and ocean-focused learning in alignment with UNESCO’s education goals.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General of UNESCO Sint Maarten and a former curriculum developer for the Government of St. Maarten, emphasized the importance of engaging students early with environmental education. She noted that books like Kim Saves the Ocean help foster a sense of environmental stewardship among young learners.

UNESCO adopted schools participate in the Associated Schools Project Network (ASPnet), a global initiative that integrates Sustainable Development Goals into education. This donation supports both the Green Curriculum, which focuses on environmental literacy and land management, and the Blue Curriculum, which highlights ocean science and marine protection.

Authored by Sara Bharwani, Kim Saves the Ocean has already made an impact across the region. Since its publication in 2022, it has sold over 800 copies on St. Maarten, was purchased by UNESCO for educational use, and is held in both the Royal Archives of the House of Orange and the St. Maarten Library. It is also used in school outreach through EPIC’s Perpetual Plastics program. Most recently, the book was introduced in Aruba during a book launch in March 2025, where readings were held in local schools and a partnership with UNESCO Aruba and the National Library of Aruba was established for its upcoming translation and distribution in Papiamento.

This donation marks a meaningful step in providing inspiring, locally relevant materials that enhance environmental education and promote sustainability in the classroom.

(l-r) Marcellia Henry, SG UNESCO St. Maarten, Mrs Prince, Management Team member, Sara Bharwani, Author, Mr White, School Manager and MAC John A. Gumbs Students

(l-r) Ms. Shanirah Illidge, School Manager, Sara Bharwani, Author, Marcellia Henry, SG UNESCO St. Maarten, and St. Dominic Primary Students

(l-r) Mrs. Diana Woods and Mrs. Januaria Leonard, Management Team members, Mrs. Joedoleksono Gumbs, School Manager, Marcellia Henry, SG UNESCO St. Maarten and Oranjeschool Students

Marcellia Henry, SG UNESCO St. Maarten, Sr. Borgia School Students and Mrs. Brown, English Subject Teacher

(l-r) Marcellia Henry, SG UNESCO St. Maarten, Mrs. Shaina Fernandes, School Manager and St. Joseph School Students