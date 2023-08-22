UNICEF warns public about scams promising money | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) the Netherlands team in Sint Maarten, have received several enquiries about advertisements and links being sent via WhatsApp from ‘Fortunebonus.top’ and ‘luckyslah.buzz’ and other suspicious websites advertising government subsidies and the chance to win money from UNICEF.



The ads falsely advertise the opportunity for people to apply for personal subsidies or win money. UNICEF the Netherlands does NOT provide personal subsidies or competitions to win money. UNICEF the Netherlands urges the public NOT TO CLICK on suspicious looking links and give out any personal information.

The public is also encouraged to inform their family and friends, helping to ensure no one is negatively impacted by these types of scams.



If anyone has questions regarding an advertisement they see, they can email unicefnlsxmteam@unicef.nl or message the team on Facebook: UNICEF Sint Maarten.