uNiqu’ Arts & Philipsburg Cultural Center Unite for a “Restorative Arts Series” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Visionary creative director nA' Stubbs, founder/artistic director of uNiqu’ Arts, is bringing her internationally recognized talent and purpose-driven storytelling to St. Maarten, in a bold and heartfelt collaboration with the Philipsburg Cultural Center.

This unique partnership, entitled "The Restorative Arts Series: Reflect~Create~Restore”, will birth a powerful cultural series of projects rooted in the mission of restorative practices through the arts, while raising much needed funds to support creative development across the region.

The "Restorative Arts Series" is a multidisciplinary initiative that uses the power of creative expression to support holistic healing, self-awareness, and personal growth while providing enjoyable entertainment.

Rooted in the belief that art can be both a mirror and medicine, this series combines live theatre productions, interactive workshops, film-based storytelling projects, and STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math) programming to engage individuals and communities in intentionally meaningful reflection and restoration projects.

Whether on stage, on screen, or in community spaces, the "Restorative Arts Series" will encourage participants to reflect on their stories, create from a place of truth, to begin the journey to restore what has been broken through the power of the arts.

uNiqu’ Arts is known to have a long-lasting commitment to a movement where storytelling meets advocacy. The first project being introduced in this new collaborative movement with the Cultural Center, is a production called "godguys.

The Stage Play: Black Men Owning Permission to Feel & Heal". This stage play is a powerful story exploring courageous conversations about traumas that affect the mentalwell-being of black men... topics that are often silenced within the black community.

This past week, we were able to learn more about this initiative through our media tour hosted by Lady Grace of 102.7 FM and Suppa Kid of Laser 101. In addition to this we also carried out casting call for small roles targeting male actors and we ended with collaborating with our very own King Vers.

As we prepare to be back in a few weeks to execute the program, we encourage you to continue following the page of the Philipsburg Cultural Center on Facebook, as many information will be filtered through there. We would like to thank the team of the Cultural Center for their hospitality and to this beautiful island that you cannot help but to fall in love with.

Presale of tickets for the play on September 27th will start soon, and this event will be the closing play of the entire program, we encourage you to support this initiative and of course the fundraising part for the Philipsburg Cultural Center. We look forward to seeing you there!