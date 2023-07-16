United People’s Party Announces Date of its Highly Anticipated 2023 Party Congress | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - The United People's Party (UP) has officially announced the date of its eagerly awaited 2023 Party Congress. Set to take place on August 13, 2023, at the prestigious Aleeze Event & Convention Center in Madame Estate, and it promises to be a milestone in St. Maarten's political landscape.

The congress will commence at 5:00 pm and is expected to draw a large gathering of party members, supporters, and political enthusiasts.

"As one of the largest political parties on the island, the UP Party continues to shape the course of St. Maarten's future. This congress marks an important step in our ongoing commitment to serving the people and advancing the nation," said MP Brison, Sunday.

MP Brison said that the entire UP Team have synchronized their watches to send another notice today Monday at 12:00 midday and several different notices will follow building up the momentum to the official congress.

The UP Party Congress will be an extraordinary occasion as it will unveil the new Leadership and Board to the public. This momentous event will also introduce the candidates contesting the highly anticipated 2024 Parliamentary Elections in St. Maarten. With the party's long-standing reputation for producing influential political figures, the unveiling will likely be met with great anticipation and interest.

Notable regional political figures from St. Maarten and across the region will attend, adding further prestige and significance to the congress. Their presence will underscore the importance of this event in shaping the future of St. Maarten's political landscape and further emphasize the importance of regional collaboration for further Country development. The UP Party has always been at the forefront of driving positive change, and this congress will undoubtedly showcase its commitment to progress and development.

Furthermore, the UP Party is using the occasion to launch its new social media presence and website. In an era driven by digital connectivity, the party recognizes the importance of engaging with supporters and voters through various online platforms. This move will enable greater interaction and dissemination of party information to a wider audience.

The announcement of the congress was first made by the party's leader, MP Rolando Brison, during a live broadcast on SOS Radio in St. Maarten last week. Since then, the UP Party has generated significant buzz by flooding social media with video teasers and infomercials about the congress. These promotional efforts have further heightened the anticipation surrounding the event.

To ensure that the public remains informed, the UP Party has planned several radio interviews and future public announcements regarding the congress. These initiatives will allow party members and supporters to learn more about the party's vision, policy agenda, and the candidates participating in the upcoming elections.

With its grandeur, strategic importance, and widespread anticipation, the UP Party Congress is being hailed as one of the most significant political events in St. Maarten's recent history as it has undergone several changes to its leadership structure.