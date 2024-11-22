Unlock Your Future: Join Us for St. Dominic High School’s IB Information Evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - St. Dominic High School invites students and their parents to an enlightening IB Information Evening on Thursday, November 28, at 6:30 PM in the school lecture hall. This essential session is tailored for high school students entering their final two years and considering a pre-university program that can significantly influence their academic and professional futures.

With a proud legacy as the first government-subsidized school in the Caribbean authorized to offer the prestigious IB Diploma Programme, St. Dominic High has consistently demonstrated its commitment to high-quality education and academic excellence for over 30 years. This information session will provide valuable insights into how the IB Diploma curriculum prepares students for success in higher education and beyond.

Parents and students will gain an understanding of the comprehensive structure of the IB Diploma Programme, which requires students to select six subjects from diverse disciplines, including literature, foreign languages, individuals and societies, experimental sciences, mathematics, and the arts. To earn the diploma, students must also complete core requirements designed to foster their holistic development:

- A 4,000-word Extended Essay (EE): A critical research project that enhances writing and analytical skills.

- Theory of Knowledge (TOK): A course that encourages students to reflect on the nature of knowledge and learning.

- Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS): Projects that promote personal growth through community engagement and creative expression.

These components not only address academic needs but also nurture students' social, emotional, and physical well-being, equipping them with essential skills to become active global citizens.

Here are a few testimonials from past IB students who have successfully transitioned to university life:

“My transition from IB to University has been quite positive. The essay writing skills I acquired in IB have enabled me to produce well-structured essays compared to my peers who have done A-Levels.”

“I discovered how strong and resilient I truly am; there were many moments I could have chosen to give up, but I persevered no matter what.”

“In the Diploma Programme, there is a course called Theory of Knowledge (TOK) that helped me think about how we know things and consider our cultural biases. Through TOK, I learnt about different subjects and perspectives, which helped me understand who I was and where I come from. TOK encouraged me to question and appreciate different points of view, making me more understanding and knowledgeable about the world.”

This Information Evening offers a unique opportunity for prospective students to ask questions about subject selection and the application process while gaining insights into how the IB Diploma Programme can shape their academic journey.

We encourage all interested students and parents to join us for this informative session and discover how St. Dominic High School can help pave their path to success.

For further information and to reserve your spot for Thursday, November 28, please contact:

Marie T. Richardson

Diploma Programme Coordinator

St. Dominic High School

mrn001@stdominichigh.org