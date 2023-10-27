Unlocking New Horizons in Education USM, ROC Mondriaan, NIPA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - On Monday, October 16th, 2023, the University of St. Martin (USM) met with representatives of ROC Mondriaan (International Hotel and Management School, The Hague) and the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) to discuss exciting opportunities for further cooperation with respect to ongoing academic offerings. The meeting aimed to explore the introduction of advanced levels and new programs for studying in St. Maarten.

Both USM and ROC Mondriaan expressed their eagerness to partner with NIPA in developing a Hospitality program for Levels 3 and 4. This presents a tremendous opportunity for students who wish either to pursue Levels 5 and 6 at USM or further their studies in the Netherlands, USA, or Canada.

All parties involved are committed to start working on this joint venture with urgency and provide our first cohort of students with this valuable option soon. USM already has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIPA and intends to sign an MoU with ROC Mondriaan, to confirm this partnership.

The newly appointed Dean of Academics at USM, Dr. Gale Rigobert, congratulated all parties involved for their hard work and persistence, especially Ms. Karen Hana, Mr. Jan van Beek, and representatives of NIPA for their tireless effort in expanding and improving educational offerings for the youth of St. Maarten.