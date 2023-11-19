Unprecedented Distribution of Voting Cards Raises Concerns | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) expresses deep concern and denounces the unorthodox decision by the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs to distribute voting cards for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections at the Government Administration Building, the URSM said on Sunday in a press statement.

This departure from traditional practices raises questions about the Government of St. Maarten's confidence in its own Government-owned company, Postal Services St. Maarten. The decision to bypass this established entity warrants scrutiny, and citizens deserve an explanation for this abrupt change.

The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) views this decision as a clear semblance of voter suppression. By deviating from the conventional and reliable method of distribution through Postal Services St. Maarten, there is a legitimate concern that this approach may disenfranchise voters and compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

URSM calls on the government to provide a transparent explanation for the motivation behind this unprecedented decision. It is crucial for the electorate to understand the rationale behind such a significant departure from established norms, especially in the context of an upcoming election.

In the spirit of fostering trust and confidence in the electoral process, URSM urges the Government of St. Maarten to reconsider and revert to the conventional method of utilizing Postal Services St. Maarten for the distribution of voting cards. The transparency and fairness of the democratic process should remain paramount, and any deviation from established practices must be thoroughly justified.