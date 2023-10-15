UP Party Candidate Maingrette Acknowledges St. Maarten’s Teachers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a touching tribute to the "backbone of our educational system," United People's Party (UPP) Candidate and Policy Advisor in the Cabinet of the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication Kevin Maingrette marked World Teachers Day with a heartwarming gesture of gratitude towards the educators of Leonard Conner Elementary School.

"This gesture highlights teachers' profound impact on our society's future, particularly through their inspiration of young minds," said Maingrette in a press release on Sunday.

The World Teachers Day event, October 5, 2023, celebrated one week ago, served as the perfect occasion for Mr. Maingrette to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated teachers at his alma mater, Leonard Conner Elementary School. Reflecting on his educational journey, Mr Maingrette shared how several influential teachers, including Teacher Esther, Teacher Glenda, Teacher Carmen, Teacher Catherine, and Teacher Fey, had left an indelible mark on his development and significantly contributed to shaping the person he is today.

Principal Samuel, representing the committed staff at Leonard Conner Elementary School, graciously accepted the thoughtful gift baskets presented by Mr. Maingrette on behalf of the teachers. She expressed profound gratitude for his generosity, underscoring the significance of recognizing the relentless efforts of our educators.

Mr. Maingrette passionately emphasized teachers' pivotal role in nurturing the island's youth, affirming that they are the cornerstones of our society's progress. He added that the education system forms the bedrock upon which the future of our nation is constructed, making it vital to ensure that our teachers receive the support and appreciation they genuinely deserve.

As a Policy Advisor to the Minister of TEATT and a candidate for the United People's Party, Mr Kevin Maingrette's actions mirror his unwavering commitment to developing St. Maarten's youth. In his press release, Maingrette called for increased investment in our educators, recognizing their extraordinary contributions to the community and their indispensable role in moulding the next generation of leaders.

This heartwarming tribute not only underscores the tireless dedication of St. Maarten's teachers but also serves as a reminder of the impact a single gesture of gratitude can have in acknowledging their invaluable service. "It is a testament to the power of appreciation and support in pursuing a brighter and more prosperous future for our island and its youth," said Maingrette.

Kevin Maingrette distributing Gift Baskets to teachers at the Leonard Conner Elementary School to mark World Teachers Day.