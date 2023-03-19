UP Party leader released soon after being detained | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - United People's UP Party Leader and Member of Parliament (MP), the Honourable Rolando Brison, walked out of the Philipsburg police station a free man within a day of being detained for questioning.

His speedy release sparked a celebration within the UP Party. MP Brison met with family members and supporters and was in good spirits when he thanked them for their support and prayers, a press release from the UP Party Board said.

"All things considered, the discussions with the authorities went well; my focus was on the truth and clarifying any misunderstandings and misconceptions. Thank you all for the prayers, love and support."

In the press release issued Sunday evening, the UP Party Board stated that the Leader would address the Country during the budget debate this coming Tuesday. He is also focused on delving into the Country's most urgent matter, which is the national budget to the Country that will make way for many essential investments for the Country and provisions to continue to provide for the Country.

"Our sincere gratitude and thanks go out to the many people at home and abroad who called and sent messages in solidarity with MP Brison, his family and the UP Party. Your prayers and determination to continue standing UP with the United People's Party and our Leader during these challenging times will not be forgotten and is greatly appreciated."