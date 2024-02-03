Up to 21 Named Storms, 12 Hurricanes and Six Major Hurricanes Forecasted for 2024 Atlantic Season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN - We are now about 120 days away from the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season and I wanted to go over the latest of what I’m seeing for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Crown Weather said in a recent statement.

Crown Weather says in terms of possible numbers is for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, they see the possibility of at least 21 named storms, 12 of which may become hurricanes and six of those hurricanes becoming major hurricanes.

Crown Weather: “It continues to look like the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season could be extremely active as signals continue to point towards the El Nino conditions collapsing and becoming either a neutral ENSO state or La Nina conditions during this summer. This would lead to a favorable environment across the Atlantic Basin.

“Additionally, ocean water temperatures across the tropical Atlantic remain extremely warm right now and are what you would usually see in June, not early February. This is not good news at all as these extremely warm ocean temperatures will act as dynamite to set off what looks to be an extremely busy hurricane season.

“In addition, seasonal models seem to be pointing towards lower-than-average surface barometric pressures across much of the tropical Atlantic throughout the 2024 season.



“If that wasn’t enough, seasonal guidance for this summer and autumn continues to point towards a swath of above average rainfall that stretches from the coast of Africa westward through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern United States. This is concerning as it could be highlighting where many of the tropical systems could go during the 2024 season.”

Crown Weather adds that the, “…very warm ocean waters of the tropical Atlantic combined with a neutral ENSO or La Nina conditions is about as favorable of a look we would see in terms of a very active hurricane season. The 2024 hurricane season continues to already be checking off most of the boxes needed for a hyperactive season.

“The additional warming of the ocean waters and atmosphere that stems from the El Nino that we’ve seen this winter will give the global tropics a jolt of energy for the next couple of years leading to not only a potentially extremely active 2024 hurricane season, but also possibly an equally very active to extremely active 2025 hurricane season.”