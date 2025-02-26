Upcoming Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting Featuring Renowned Surgeon Buncamper | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundation is pleased to announce the third breast cancer support group session of the year. This meeting will provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals affected by breast cancer.

Facilitator: Ms. Shirley Serbony

Date: March 12, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: RC4C / 4C Foundation, A. T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1

Guest Speaker: Professor Marlon Buncamper

Professor Marlon E. Buncamper is an academic plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in gender affirmation surgeries. He leads a high-volume practice at the University Hospital of Gent, Belgium, where he became head of gender surgery in 2020.

Previously, he worked as a consultant plastic surgeon at the VU University Medical Centre of Amsterdam. Professor Buncamper is dedicated to a multidisciplinary approach in gender affirmation care and became a fellow of the European Society of Sexual Medicine in 2013.

He earned his PhD in 2016 for research on penile inversion vaginoplasty and has authored numerous articles and chapters on transgender surgery.

We invite all members of the community to join us for an evening of support, encouragement, and shared experiences. This is a safe space for:

Breast cancer patients

Survivors

Family members and loved ones

Let’s come together to share stories, offer support, and uplift each other. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, navigating treatment, or thriving in survivorship, this group is here for you. Let’s continue the year with hope, connection, and strength!

In February Ms. Serbony lead a discussion on the topic "2025 Bingo Card Goals," a fun and interactive way to set and track your goals for 2025. It was a resounding success with participants expressing gratitude for the supportive environment and valuable insights shared.

Attendees appreciated the opportunity to connect with others who understand their journey and found the discussions both uplifting and engaging.