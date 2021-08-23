UPDATE: 12-Year-old reported missing Teen Returns Home Safely | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Police Force would officially like to inform everyone Fortune Gadiel Luvie MILTON, has returned home safely.

Personel of the Detective Department has spoken to the minor and as well as his parents regarding the consequences of leaving home without proper communication.

We would like to especially thank the media and the community for the quick sharing of the police press release on social media. Together we can always make a difference.

ARCHIVED – (22-08-21) SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is once again asking for the assistance of the community to locate a missing minor.

Fortune Gadiel Luvie MILTON, 12 years old, has been reported missing by his mother on Sunday morning august 22nd 2021.Fortune was last seen yesterday evening while in bed. Fortune mother does not know what he is wearing since he was asleep when she last saw him.

Fortune is slim in stature and has dark complexion black hair and brown eyes.

If you know, or think you may know, the whereabouts of the missing teen please do not hesitate to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at 542-2222 ext. 203/204/205, by calling the 911 emergency number or by sending the police Facebook page a private message.

Persons can also contact the mother of the missing teen: Miss Gloria A. MILTON at 586-7266.

Fortune if you are reading this, please contact the police or your mom and let her know that you are safe. (KPSM)