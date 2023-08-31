UPDATE: Five-Year Old Passes Away in Swimming Pool Accident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) – The five-year-old who had an accident at a swimming pool, according to the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) update, has sadly passed away at SMMC. KPSM expresses its deepest condolences to the family.

Around midday on Thursday, the emergency services were sent to Maho after the Police Dispatch received a 911 call about a near drowning incident at a swimming pool of a five-year-old.

The five-year-old was found unconscious in the swimming pool. A bystander provided First Aid until emergency services arrived on the scene. The victim who was in critical condition was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.