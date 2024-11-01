Update: Longwall Road Project: Bitumen Spraying Delayed Due to Weather Conditions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure) would like to give an update on the Asphalt Road Resurfacing Main Roads Project. Due to unexpected weather conditions, the previously scheduled bitumen spraying on Longwall Road had to be postponed. Moisture from recent rainfall prevented crews from moving forward with the application, as a dry surface is essential for achieving the best results.

With a favorable forecast ahead, we anticipate conditions will be suitable by Sunday, November 1st, 2024. Therefore, we are now set to resume work at 4 PM on Sunday with the bitumen application on Longwall Road. Immediately following this step, the asphalt layer will be applied starting at 6 PM, with work expected to continue through the night and complete by 5 AM on Monday morning.

Updated Schedule and Road Closure Details:

Bitumen Spraying: Sunday, starting at 4 P.M.

Asphalt Layering: Begins at 6 P.M. Sunday evening and is expected to continue until 5 A.M. on Monday

Road Closure: Longwall Road and F. Hughes Road will be closed to residents and through traffic from 4 PM on Sunday until Monday at 5 A.M.

During this time, both Longwall Road and F. Hughes Road will remain completely inaccessible to residents and commuters to allow for safe and efficient completion of the work. Vehicles that drive on these surfaces before they are fully cured risk damage and may impact the quality and longevity of the new road surface.

We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation during these improvements and apologize for any inconvenience the delay may have caused. Please plan to use alternate routes to avoid the work zone and help ensure the success of this important project.

For any questions or further details, please reach out to Vromi-InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext. 2390